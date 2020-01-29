The Lake Mills Area School District has evacuated students from all schools after receiving a concerning phone call this morning. All students and staff are safe. Students are now being released from school and can only be picked up by a parent or guardian.
District Administrator Pam Striech told the Leader, “At 11:19 a.m. we got a very vague call that appeared to be a threat without a location, so we immediately called the police and we are working with them.”
“We evacuated the kids (from all schools) to our evacuation sites immediately,” she said, and the Lake Mills Police Department will now be checking all the district’s buildings for safety.
"All the kids are doing great," Streich said. "We are trying to get snacks to the kids because this happened right at lunch."
Lake Mills Police and Jefferson County Sheriff's Deputies could be seen at all the schools in the district including Lakeside Lutheran today. Police are currently searching the schools and properties.
"We have been advised by the Lake Mills Police Department to dismiss the elementary, middle, and high school students for the remainder of the day. Officers will use this time to assure the buildings are safe," the district said in a second email.
Parents are asked not to try to contact their students to help maintain the communication lines.
Afternoon four-year-old kindergarten classes were cancelled today.
Transportation for bussing students will be provided. More information to follow.
Families may pick up their students at this time. Families may only pick up their own students. Locations of students were provided in an email and phone call to parents.
High school students are not allowed to enter the parking lot and take their cars.
Supervision will be provided at these sites until all students have been reunited with their families.
