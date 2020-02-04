Days like we had here in Lake Mills on Jan. 29 are the stuff of nightmares. At 11:19 a.m. our school district office received a phone call describing a bomb threat at our schools in 20 minutes. All schools were evacuated, and everyone was safe.
As a parent in the Lake Mills Area School District I’m grateful for the quick and swift action of school officials in what could have been a devastating day for our city.
Lake Mills is a small, quaint city, but it’s important to remember bad things can happen anywhere. That’s why our schools have a plan for situations just like the one that happened last week. The administrators, teachers, staff and students at our schools weren’t ready for what happened last week, but they knew what to do because these are situations they train for every time there is a drill.
Students were understandably shaken up by what occurred, but on Thursday they went back to school to hopefully learn how to cope with situations like this together as a school community.
The school district did an excellent job of keeping in contact with families throughout the day. There was some chaos with pick-up for some families, but I think in a situation like we had that is to be expected. The important thing to remember is everyone, was and is safe at school.
Unfortunately, we live in a world where we have to prepare, even our youngest students, for bomb threats, school shootings and other threats, and prepare them we will because the bad people who live in this world will not stop us from living our lives.
A family member of mine who also has kids in the Lake Mills schools said something in a social media post last week I felt was fitting she wrote, “Hold your babies tight, let them eat ice cream for breakfast, play that video game for just a little longer, let them tell you all their stories from the day.” Remember tomorrow is never promised, make the most of what you have today.
