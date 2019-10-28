Area roads under construction are finally nearing completion for the year.
South Main Street is scheduled to be open to the public by Friday, Nov. 1, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Construction is anticipated to start again in March 2020 from Woodland Beach Road to the south project limits. Currently on South Main workers are continuing clean-up work.
Mulberry Street was paved last Thursday, but the road is not yet open to through traffic. Residents have been allowed to drive in the area.
