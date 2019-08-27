Optimal Physical Therapy will celebrate the grand opening of their newly constructed facility, 805 Elm St. on Friday, Sept. 20 from 4-8 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.
Dr. Jennifer Jeschke, PT, DPT founded Optimal Physical Therapy in 2005 and has grown the practice to serve the patient needs for personalized and specialty care in the Lake Mills and the surrounding communities.
The physical therapy private practice was growing out of its previous location on North Main Street and with the foresight of continued growth, Jeschke and her partner Mick Ulrich purchased the current property in 2017 to construct a new 6,400 square ft. building to house the business and additional commercial space.
The clinic is equipped with space and personnel to offer comprehensive physical therapy care. The added space has allowed Optimal PT to expand its services and features a 45-foot turf run and putting green, work conditioning, sports performance, vestibular and concussion care, Pilates, infrared sauna and aquatic therapy in its Endless pool with two submerged treadmills an endless current for swimming. Other wellness providers such as counselling and psychotherapy, massage therapy and naturopathic physician will also be available.
For more information go to OptimalPhysicalTherapy.com or call 920-648-2400.
