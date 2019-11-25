Dear Editor,
Dec. 2017— I just returned from the Lake Mills Optimist ‘Adopt a Family’ gift wrapping night. What a sight! Approximately 10 adults and 20 high schoolers moving busily between tables of children’s toys and necessities, wrapping paper, labels, tape and pizza. The camaraderie throughout the room was obvious between the ages. Wrapped gifts, grouped by adoptive family number, lined the perimeter of the hall. The gifts were checked and loaded into large bags, marked by family number, and hauled to the point of pickup which is scheduled for the following Saturday. As I watched the activities, I knew these were truly Santa’s elves.
The Optimist Club and all who give so generously in one way or another throughout the year to make not just one, but many children have a happy and warm Christmas with a wonderful meal are Santa’s elves. These are selfless people, they are not expecting recognition or anything in return, they know who they are – confident in why they do it year after year and determined in the outcome. They are blessed people and we are lucky to have them on this earth with us.
Special mention must be noted about the teenagers I observed this night. This is a high school club called the Octagon Club. These kids were friendly, helpful and generous, proud and articulate. I want to acknowledge the founders, sponsors, and leaders of this fine high school club. It is said a true leader leads from humility, not hubris. Then these fine young people are our upcoming leaders in the community, Wisconsin, and our country – they will make us proud someday.
The Lake Mills Optimist Club is open to all Lake Mills Residents – new members are welcome.
Donna Schuman
Lake Mills
