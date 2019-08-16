Brew with a View will be Aug. 22 at Korth Park from 5-8 p.m.
Nestled in the heart of south-central Wisconsin, just a stone’s throw from both Madison and Milwaukee, Jefferson County is home to rolling hills, grassy prairies and lovely shorelines offering enjoyment and recreational opportunities to residents and visitors alike.
With over a dozen county parks highlighting the natural beauty of the area, it’s hard for anyone to pick a favorite. But, perched atop a lush hill, with sweeping views of a resplendent Rock Lake, lays Korth Park — the crown jewel of the county’s park system. Located minutes west of downtown Lake Mills, the 89-acre park boasts a massive timber frame pavilion, miles of prairie walking trails, spectacular lake views
Brew with a View is a fundraiser for the Jefferson County Parks Department.
During the event Korth Park will be reminiscent of a traditional German biergarten… but with a modern twist. Patrons can gather to sip a variety of locally brewed craft beers from Tyranena Brewing Company, listen to music and enjoy a fantastic meal.
On Thursday, The Cash Box Kings will be playing tough, real deal classic Chicago blues with boundless energy! Big Daddy O’s BBQ, Doyle’s Dogs, El Grito Taqueria, Flying Cow Pizza and MIJO Frozen Treats will be dishing out delectable dinners to the masses.
Brew with a View provides a family-friendly environment; not only does Korth Park offer a large playground for children to enjoy but, for non-alcoholic options, Tyranena’s house-made Root Beer Soda will also be available.
Due to limited parking, the Parks Department requests that attendees carpool whenever possible. The park is also accessible via an offshoot of the Glacial Drumlin Bike Trail.
Those interested in attending can find more information on each Brew with a View event on Tyranena Brewing Company’s website: tyranena.com/bwav
