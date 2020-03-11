Lake Mills businesses are on the move. Over the next couple of months changes in the downtown area should be noticeable.
The biggest change will be in the new Pyramid Event Venue, taking up the space once occupied by Blue Moon.
The laundromat, 109 S. Main St., is for sale by owner according to a sign in the window and the Lake Mills Athletic Club, 113 S. Main St., is currently listed for sale online for $325,000. Lakers features over 3,500 square feet of retail or office space and the listing says exercise equipment can be purchased in a separate bill of sale.
The Vintage Flip recently moved from downtown to 400 N. Main St. in the former United Brethren Evangelical Church, built in 1891. In 1968 the United Evangelical Church joined the United Methodist Church and in 1972 the church became the Masonic Lodge. The building has also been a fitness studio and retail outlet in recent years.
The move for Vintage Flip opened up a building downtown where Wallflower Market, currently located in the Leader Building will move in April. That business along with Cream City Marketing will be moving to 127 S. Main St.
Leaving a space open in the Leader Building Ava’s a posh boutique-Lake Mills will open in the former Wallflower Market space, 332 N. Main St.
The office space being vacated by Cream City Marketing is available for rent. On the other side of the Leader Building, 316 N. Main, Jay Lang Real Estate has opened an office, after Cheri Miller retired from her accounting business.
Last year Tyler Speth American Family Insurance remodeled the space where Waterhouse Foods once stood, renting the kitchen in the back of the office space to Bia Food Company, owned by Jason and Beth Dunn, who formerly ran the kitchen at Lewis Station Winery.
The Dunn’s now offer a full menu and pickup or delivery options.
Lewis Station Winery has also announced the addition of Chef Cheryl to their team and a new menu.
With updates in the works for the former Sentry Foods property in the near future downtown Lake Mills could look drastically different in the future.
