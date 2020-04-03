PBS Wisconsin Education will release a new Wisconsin Biographies story titled, Gaylord Nelson: A Vision for the Earth. Wisconsin Biographies is a collection of free educational, online media resources that shares the stories of notable Wisconsinites and enriches grade school social studies and literacy curriculum. Gaylord Nelson: A Vision for the Earth will be available for free online access starting Tuesday, April 14 at pbswisconsineducation.org.
“Inspired by the cultural change happening all around him, Gaylord Nelson had a vision for teachers and learners to set aside a day to consider human impacts on the environment,” said PBS Wisconsin Education Executive Producer Megan Monday. “This idea took off worldwide, becoming an annual event and a touchstone for a larger sustainability movement we are still seeing develop today. We’re excited to add this changemaker and his story of environmental impact to the Wisconsin Biographies collection.”
Born and raised in Clear Lake, Wisconsin, Gaylord Nelson went on to become a State Senator, Governor of Wisconsin and a U.S. Senator. Throughout his political career, Nelson made the environment a priority. He worked tirelessly to protect natural resources and had the idea for a day focused on the environment - a day that would become Earth Day. Through his efforts he helped garner a greater general awareness of the environment that continues to be relevant today. Tia Nelson, academic, environmental activist, politician and daughter of Gaylord Nelson provided the voice over for the animated video.
“I want the youth of today to know they can make a difference in building a brighter future just as young people did 50 years ago, and I’m delighted that PBS Wisconsin Education has produced a compelling animated film that captures how my dad was inspired to public service from a young age,” said Tia Nelson. “Fifty years from now, on the 100th anniversary of Earth Day, I want the youth of today to know we did all we could to ensure that milestone will be a time of celebration.”
On the Wisconsin Biographies website, students in grades 3-8 can explore Nelson’s story using an animated video, short text biographies written at three reading levels, two interactives, an image gallery and access additional resource lists.
Gaylord Nelson: A Vision for the Earth was made possible by generous funding from Gisela Brogan, the Single Step Foundation, the Focus Fund for Education and Friends of PBS Wisconsin.
PBS Wisconsin is a service of the Wisconsin Educational Communications Board and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
