Young Lake Mills ghouls and goblins will walk the streets of downtown Lake Mills for Witches Night Out, Oct. 30 from 4-6 p.m. to trick-or-treat participating downtown businesses.
New this year there will be festive and spooky music in Commons Park. There will be a kids costume parade at 4 p.m. around the park and a bounce house. More kids activities are also planned.
