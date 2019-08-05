Jefferson County will be holding a Recycling Event Saturday Aug. 24 from 10 a.m.-12 at Jefferson County Fair Park Gate #2, 503 North Jackson Ave., Jefferson.
All the allowed items are free, except for computer monitors ($10) and TVs ($25). All Jefferson County and neighboring county residents, farmers and businesses are invited to recycle cell phones, computers and accesories, video game consoles, stereo/record players, MP3 Players, Ipods, laptops, tablets, copy machines, printers, FAX machines, air conditioner, central air units, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, small kitchen appliances, grills (propane tanks not accepted), water heaters (water softeners not accepted), push lawnmowers (must remove gas before dropping off, riding lawnmowers not accepted), boilers/furnaces, dishwashers, microwaves, stoves, ovens, range tops, car batteries, exercise equipment, refrigerators, freezers, vending machines, water coolers and snow blowers (must remove gas and oil before dropping off).
No debit or credit cards will be accepted for payment of TVs and computer monitors. For more information, call 920-674-7430 or go to www.jeffersoncountywi.gov/departments/planning_and_zoning/solid_waste_clean_sweep_recycling/index.php
