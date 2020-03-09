History made. Ticket punched.
The top-seeded Lake Mills girls basketball team grabbed a 21-point lead and hung on down the stretch to beat third-seeded Martin Luther, 70-65, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final at Brown Deer High School on Saturday, securing the program’s first state tournament appearance.
It was anything but easy.
Spartan senior forward Sydney Burris scored 30 points, including 10 straight and 12 of the team’s final 18, but the rally fell short as the L-Cat lead never dipped below three.
“Right now I’m pretty speechless,” Lake Mills junior forward Hannah Lamke said. “It’s taking a little bit to register. It feels really nice. We’ve put so many hours into this and it feels good to get it done.”
“It’s unbelievable, I’m kind of like in awe,” sophomore forward McClain Mahone said. “It still doesn’t feel real. It’s crazy, we get to play another week. We are looking forward to it.”
Junior center Vivian Guerrero had a team-high 17 points, junior guard Julianna Wagner added 16, junior guard Taylor Roughen had 13 and Mahone finished with 11.
Two big plays helped the team secure a trip to the Resch Center in Green Bay. The L-Cats (24-2) received the third-seed and will play second-seeded Wrightstown (24-2) on Thursday at approximately 3 p.m.
After Martin Luther cut the lead to six, Roughen completed a 4-point play, watching the ball fall in on her back, to extend it back to double digits.
Wagner then took a charge on Spartan freshman guard Ava Hoppert in a 4-point game with under 2 minutes remaining, sending a surge from the players straight through the crowd.
“We were just so ready for that moment,” Wagner’s said of the team’s mindset. “We worked really well as a team. We were confident in each other and ourselves. We just played basketball, and had fun.”
Lake Mills, playing in its first ever sectional final, denied the Spartans their second state tournament appearance in four years. The L-Cats won one game three seasons ago before a 17-win campaign last year.
“I told them in the locker room, the year before we got here they were 2-21 and 0-10 in conference,” third-year Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “When they were all freshmen we were 5-17 and 1-9 in conference. We’ve obviously gotten a lot better. They have worked their tails off, this goes back years. I said hey ‘two years ago when we were kind of struggling along when you were young did you guys believe we would be here?’ They said ‘ah, we’re not sure.’ (Assistant coach Sam) Herrington and I said we thought we would get here. We were not surprised. Such a hardworking and great group to coach.”
The L-Cats hit eight first-half 3-pointers en route to building a 14-point lead at the break.
Guerrero, who scored her third most points of the season, and Roughen each hit once early before Lamke hit two 3s, pushing the lead to 17-6 less than six minutes in.
Junior forward Jade Pitta hit a 3-pointer from the corner before Guerrero scored the team’s next eight points, four of which came on putbacks to extend the advantage to 30-13.
Wagner then hit a pair of 3s, the first of which was assisted on by Mahone, for the game’s biggest margin at 21 points.
“We just made sure to keep moving the ball and try to get open shots,” said Lamke, who scored seven points. “We wanted to try and get the best look we could and find the open person. We were able to sink them.”
Martin Luther, which also lost at Lake Mills in the Holiday Classic, 62-57, on Dec. 28, 2019, ended the half on a 14-7 run.
“We did a great job moving the basketball,” Siska said. “We are very good shooting team and we knocked down shots, got in a rhythm early. We felt real confident about the game today. The first time around we had a 12-point lead and had a chance to put them away, kind of let them back in.
“We got up 21, had a chance to put them away but started doing some stuff we weren’t doing earlier when we got that lead. I’m so dang proud of these girls, first ever trip to state. They battled. When the game got close we didn’t flinch. Just like on Thursday night (against Kettle Moraine Lutheran), we kept playing hard and found a way to win. I’m super proud of these kids and the heart they have.”
LAKE MILLS 70, GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 65
Martin Luther 29 36 — 65
Lake Mills 43 27 — 70
Martin Luther (fg ft-fta pts) — Moravec 1 0-0 2, Hoppert 4 0-0 8, Brick 2 0-0 4, Solano 1 0-0 2, Burris 12 4-7 30, Hafemann 8 1-5 17, Gonzales 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 5-12 65.
Lake Mills — Roughen 4 2-3 13, Wagner 5 4-7 16, Pitta 2 0-0 6, Guerrero 5 6-9 17, Lamke 2 1-2 7, Mahone 3 5-6 11. Totals 21 18-27 70.
3-point goals: ML 2 ( Burris 2); LM 10 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Lamke 2, Pitta 2, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: ML 16; LM 15. Fouled out: ML, Hafemann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.