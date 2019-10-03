The Lake Mills Street Department will begin the seasonal leaf pick up program in October. The leaf vacuum truck will be cleaning city streets from now until it is no longer practical or possible to clear leaves.
The City Department of Public Works requests residents observe the following guidelines:
— Do not deposit leaves in the gutter or on the street. This creates a dangerous situation, and it is environmentally detrimental for leaves to enter waterways.
— Do pile leaves on the tree lawn behind the curb, but not more than 8 feet away so they can be reached by the vacuum truck. Avoid piling leaves close to or behind obstacles like mailboxes, trees, signs etc., where they are too difficult to reach.
— Do not mix rocks, sticks, root balls, etc., in the leaf piles. These items can damage the vacuum truck. If such items are spotted in a pile, it will be skipped.
— Leaf burning is not allowed within the city limits.
As leaf accumulation increases, crews will keep the vacuum truck working evenings and weekends to keep the time to cover the entire city as short as possible.
“Our goal is to never take more than two weeks between cycles,” said Paul Hermanson, Department of Public Works Director. “We ask homeowners do not rake the next batch of leaves out to the curb the day after we pick up because they will sit there for at least a week.”
Homeowners can also use the yard waste center on Stony Road to receive all of these materials every day of the year. Questions and comments should be directed to the Street Department, 648-4026 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
