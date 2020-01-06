12/26/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Topel Street

Warning Defective Head Lamp, No Front Plate E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street

911 Hang Up E. Madison Street

Disorderly Conduct Mulberry Street

Theft E. Washington Street

Warning Exhaust E. Lake Street/N. Main Street

Citation Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

12/27/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp Brookstone Drive/Crestview Lane

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane

Citation Speeding, Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 MM 263 WestBound

15-day Correction Non-Registration N. Main Street/E. Washington Street

12/28/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue

Citations: Operate Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, 1st offense; Warning Operate without Lights E. Lake Street/Grove Street

Assist EMS S. Oak Street

Domestic Water Street

Warning Improper Attached Plates, Defective Registration Lamps W. Lake Street/Church Street

Warning Defective Headlamp Madison Street/Prospect Street

Warning Left of Center, Defective Brake Light W. Oak Street/N. Main Street

Warning Improper Stop/Defective Brake Light Main Street/Madison Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Washington Street/N. Main Street

Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Tint CTH V/89

Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line CTH V/CTH A

12/29/19

Citation Operate motor vehicle with suspended registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Assist EMS Cherokee Path

911 Hang Up E. Grant Street

Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive

Assist EMS Stony Road

Warning Speeding E. Lake Street

12/30/19

15-day Correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road

Citation Speeding Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane

Non-reportable Accident, Citation Operating After Suspension, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road

Warning Expired Registration Truman Narcotics CTH V/89

Disorderly Conduct E. Grant Street

Warning Defective Headlamp, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Prospect Street

Missing Juvenile, Citation Obstructing An Officer W. Madison Street

12/31/19

Building Alarm E. Madison Street

Open Door Mulberry Street

Assist EMS O'Neil Street

Check Welfare Mulberry Street

All Other-Car Theft Linden Street

Assist EMS Water Street

1/1/20

15 Day Correction Auto Registration Main Street/Prospect Street

Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Defective Brake Light CTH V/CTH A

Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/CTH A

15 Day Correction Day Auto Registration Main Street/Grant Street

Citation Operate After Revocation, Warning Tint CTH V/ 89

Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line 89/Lake Street

Vandalism W. Tyranena Park Road

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.