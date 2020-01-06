12/26/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp S. Main Street/Topel Street
Warning Defective Head Lamp, No Front Plate E. Tyranena Park Road/Birch Street
911 Hang Up E. Madison Street
Disorderly Conduct Mulberry Street
Theft E. Washington Street
Warning Exhaust E. Lake Street/N. Main Street
Citation Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Operating After Revocation, K9 Truman Narcotics W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
12/27/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp Brookstone Drive/Crestview Lane
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Phillips Lane
Citation Speeding, Warning Defective Headlight S. Main Street/Sandy Beach Road
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 MM 263 WestBound
15-day Correction Non-Registration N. Main Street/E. Washington Street
12/28/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp E. Lake Street/Ashland Avenue
Citations: Operate Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated and with a Prohibited Alcohol Concentration, 1st offense; Warning Operate without Lights E. Lake Street/Grove Street
Assist EMS S. Oak Street
Domestic Water Street
Warning Improper Attached Plates, Defective Registration Lamps W. Lake Street/Church Street
Warning Defective Headlamp Madison Street/Prospect Street
Warning Left of Center, Defective Brake Light W. Oak Street/N. Main Street
Warning Improper Stop/Defective Brake Light Main Street/Madison Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, Warning Fail to Stop at Stop Sign E. Washington Street/N. Main Street
Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Defective Brake Light W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Tint CTH V/89
Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line CTH V/CTH A
12/29/19
Citation Operate motor vehicle with suspended registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Assist EMS Cherokee Path
911 Hang Up E. Grant Street
Warning Expired Registration S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Warning Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Citation Speeding S. Main Street/Pinnacle Drive
Assist EMS Stony Road
Warning Speeding E. Lake Street
12/30/19
15-day Correction Non-Registration W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Speeding W. Madison Street/W. Tyranena Park Road
Citation Speeding Harvey Road/Honeysuckle Lane
Non-reportable Accident, Citation Operating After Suspension, No Insurance W. Tyranena Park Road
Warning Expired Registration Truman Narcotics CTH V/89
Disorderly Conduct E. Grant Street
Warning Defective Headlamp, K9 Truman Narcotics Main Street/Prospect Street
Missing Juvenile, Citation Obstructing An Officer W. Madison Street
12/31/19
Building Alarm E. Madison Street
Open Door Mulberry Street
Assist EMS O'Neil Street
Check Welfare Mulberry Street
All Other-Car Theft Linden Street
Assist EMS Water Street
1/1/20
15 Day Correction Auto Registration Main Street/Prospect Street
Warning Failure to Obey Stop Sign, Defective Brake Light CTH V/CTH A
Warning Defective Headlamp CTH V/CTH A
15 Day Correction Day Auto Registration Main Street/Grant Street
Citation Operate After Revocation, Warning Tint CTH V/ 89
Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line 89/Lake Street
Vandalism W. Tyranena Park Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.