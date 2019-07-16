7/3/19
Assist Fire E. Lake St.
Lock out of Vehicle N. Main St.
15 Day Repair Notice Expired Registration W. Lake St.
Warning Expired Registration 89/CTH V
Warning Illegal Tint 89/Prospect St.
Citation Non Valid Dr.r’s License, Unregistered Auto, Possession of THC, Warning No Insurance 89/CTHV
Warning Expired Registration CTH V/89
Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign E. Lake Park Place/ Pinnacle Dr.
Warrant Arrest W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main
7/4/19
Citation No Proof of Insurance, Warning Expired Registration, Fail to Change Address, No Lights at Night W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning Defective Head Lamp and Brake Lamp W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main
Found Property Grant St.
Missing Items Mulberry
Assist EMS W. Prospect St.
Check Welfare Sandy Beach Rd.
Warning Fail To Obey Stop Sign Pinnacle/ Hwy 89
Warning Illegal U-Turn Lake St./Ferry St.
911 Hang Up S. Ferry Dr.
Mutual Aid-Jefferson County Sheriff’s Dept. I-94 Exit 260
911 Hang up College St.
Warning Fail To Follow Indicated Turn S. Ferry Dr./Woodland Beach Rd.
Written Warning: Fail To Display Registration Sticker Ferry Dr./College St.
Found Property E. Lake St.
7/5/19
Assist EMS W. Lake St.
911 Hang Up E Wash. St.
Assist EMS Topel’s St.
Warning Fail To Display License Plate CTH V/Topeka Dr.
Warning Illegal Tint Prospect St./Elm St.
Citation Operate After Revoked, Warning Illegal Tint E. Lake St./Oak St.
Found Property Water St.
7/6/19
Accident Erinside Rd./Liessman Court
Warning Expired Registration 89/Prospect St.
Warning Illegal Tint, No Insurance 89/94E
Warning Defective Exhaust S. Ferry/Woodland Beach Rd.
Vehicle lock out S Main St.
911 Hang Up S Main St.
Vehicle lock out E Lake St.
Alarm East Tyranena Park
911 Hang Up W Prospect
7/7/19
Assist EMS O’Neil St.
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration S. Main St./ Sandy Beach Rd.
Citation Operating After Suspension, Non Registration of Auto, Warning Speeding E. Tyranena Park Rd./Cherokee Path
Warning Left of Center N. Main St./W. Prospect St.
Probation Hold, Warning Improper Display of Registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning Defective Tail Light Main/Madison
7/8/19
Accident Tyranena Park Rd. / Mulberry St.
Lost property S. Main St.
Theft O’Neil St.
911 Hang up S Oak St.
Assist EMS W Pine St.
Mutual Aid Jefferson PD Fort Atkinson Hospital
Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Rd./ Mulberry St.
Warning Improper Display of Registration W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main
7/9/19
15-day Notice Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Rd. / Mulberry St.
Citation Operate Motor Vehicle without a Valid License, 3rd offense E. Tyranena Park Rd. / Birch St.
EMS Assist Pine St.
Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Rd.
Citation Underage Drinking Sandy Beach Rd.
Warning No Plates on Vehicle W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning Defective Headlight N. Main St./E. Madison St.
Domestic Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Dr.
Warning Illegible Plate Hwy V/Birch Court
Warning Fail to stop at stop sign W. Lake St./Main
7/10/19
Warning Defective Tail lamp, No Safety Glass S. Main St./ Sandy Beach Rd.
Citation Non-Registration of Auto W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Warning Speeding Pinnacle Dr./ Fairway Court
Accident S. Main St. / Pinnacle Dr.
Assist EMS Owen St.
Warning Speeding Sandy Beach Rd.
Warning Improper Stop At Stop Sign N. Main St./E. Madison St.
Warning Fail to Obey Sign W. Tyranena Park Rd./N. Main St.
Open Door E Lake St.
Probation Hold S. Main St.
