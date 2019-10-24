Teachers’ salaries in Wisconsin averaged $51,469 for the 2017-2018 school year, the 33rd highest rank among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to data analyzed by the National Education Association (NEA).

Teacher pay in Wisconsin in 2017-18 was 0.06 percent more than it was the previous year, the NEA data shows.

Nationwide, the average classroom teacher’s pay last year stood at $60,477, the NEA reported. In inflation-adjusted dollars, teachers’ pay has dipped 4.5 percent over the past decade, according to the analysis.

The average change in classroom teacher pay between 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the United States was 1.58 percent, according to the association. The NEA estimates that this year, teacher salaries nationwide will rise 2.1 percent over the previous year to $61,730.

Average Teacher Salaries by State, 2017-18

RankStateAverage Salary (2016-17)Average Salary (2017-18)% Change
1New York$81,902$84,2272.84%
2California$79,128$80,6801.96%
3Massachusetts$78,708$80,3572.10%
4District of Columbia*$75,692$76,4861.05%
5Connecticut$73,147$74,5171.87%
6New Jersey$69,623$69,9170.42%
7Alaska$68,769$69,6821.33%
8Maryland$68,357$69,6271.86%
9Pennsylvania$66,265$67,5351.92%
10Rhode Island$66,477$66,7580.42%
11Illinois$64,516$65,7211.87%
12Oregon$61,860$63,0611.94%
13Michigan$62,287$61,911-0.60%
14Delaware$61,286$61,7950.83%
15Vermont$59,300$60,5562.12%
16Wyoming$58,187$58,3520.28%
17Ohio$58,202$58,000-0.35%
18Hawaii$56,651$57,8662.14%
19New Hampshire$57,522$57,8330.54%
20Minnesota$57,346$57,7820.76%
21Iowa$55,647$57,0182.46%
22Georgia$55,532$56,3291.44%
23Washington$54,433$55,6932.31%
24Nevada$54,674$54,280-0.72%
25Nebraska$52,338$54,2133.58%
26Maine$52,879$53,8151.77%
27Texas$52,525$53,3341.54%
28Kentucky$52,338$52,9521.17%
29North Dakota$52,536$52,8500.60%
30Montana$51,422$52,7762.63%
31Colorado$51,810$52,7011.72%
32Virginia$52,340$51,994-0.66%
33Wisconsin$51,439$51,4690.06%
34North Carolina$49,970$51,2312.52%
35Tennessee$50,099$50,9001.60%
36Indiana$50,218$50,6140.79%
37Alabama$50,391$50,5680.35%
38Arkansas$48,304$50,5444.64%
39Louisiana$49,801$50,3591.12%
40South Carolina$50,000$50,1820.36%
41Kansas$49,422$49,7540.67%
42Utah$48,576$49,6552.22%
43Missouri$48,620$49,3041.41%
44Idaho$47,504$49,2253.62%
45Arizona$47,255$48,7233.11%
46Florida$47,267$48,1681.91%
47South Dakota$46,979$47,6311.39%
48New Mexico$47,122$47,1520.06%
49Oklahoma$45,292$46,3002.23%
50West Virginia$45,555$45,6420.19%
51Mississippi$44,659$44,9260.60%

Source: National Education Association

