Teachers’ salaries in Wisconsin averaged $51,469 for the 2017-2018 school year, the 33rd highest rank among the 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to data analyzed by the National Education Association (NEA).
Teacher pay in Wisconsin in 2017-18 was 0.06 percent more than it was the previous year, the NEA data shows.
Nationwide, the average classroom teacher’s pay last year stood at $60,477, the NEA reported. In inflation-adjusted dollars, teachers’ pay has dipped 4.5 percent over the past decade, according to the analysis.
The average change in classroom teacher pay between 2016-17 and 2017-18 in the United States was 1.58 percent, according to the association. The NEA estimates that this year, teacher salaries nationwide will rise 2.1 percent over the previous year to $61,730.
---
Average Teacher Salaries by State, 2017-18
|Rank
|State
|Average Salary (2016-17)
|Average Salary (2017-18)
|% Change
|1
|New York
|$81,902
|$84,227
|2.84%
|2
|California
|$79,128
|$80,680
|1.96%
|3
|Massachusetts
|$78,708
|$80,357
|2.10%
|4
|District of Columbia*
|$75,692
|$76,486
|1.05%
|5
|Connecticut
|$73,147
|$74,517
|1.87%
|6
|New Jersey
|$69,623
|$69,917
|0.42%
|7
|Alaska
|$68,769
|$69,682
|1.33%
|8
|Maryland
|$68,357
|$69,627
|1.86%
|9
|Pennsylvania
|$66,265
|$67,535
|1.92%
|10
|Rhode Island
|$66,477
|$66,758
|0.42%
|11
|Illinois
|$64,516
|$65,721
|1.87%
|12
|Oregon
|$61,860
|$63,061
|1.94%
|13
|Michigan
|$62,287
|$61,911
|-0.60%
|14
|Delaware
|$61,286
|$61,795
|0.83%
|15
|Vermont
|$59,300
|$60,556
|2.12%
|16
|Wyoming
|$58,187
|$58,352
|0.28%
|17
|Ohio
|$58,202
|$58,000
|-0.35%
|18
|Hawaii
|$56,651
|$57,866
|2.14%
|19
|New Hampshire
|$57,522
|$57,833
|0.54%
|20
|Minnesota
|$57,346
|$57,782
|0.76%
|21
|Iowa
|$55,647
|$57,018
|2.46%
|22
|Georgia
|$55,532
|$56,329
|1.44%
|23
|Washington
|$54,433
|$55,693
|2.31%
|24
|Nevada
|$54,674
|$54,280
|-0.72%
|25
|Nebraska
|$52,338
|$54,213
|3.58%
|26
|Maine
|$52,879
|$53,815
|1.77%
|27
|Texas
|$52,525
|$53,334
|1.54%
|28
|Kentucky
|$52,338
|$52,952
|1.17%
|29
|North Dakota
|$52,536
|$52,850
|0.60%
|30
|Montana
|$51,422
|$52,776
|2.63%
|31
|Colorado
|$51,810
|$52,701
|1.72%
|32
|Virginia
|$52,340
|$51,994
|-0.66%
|33
|Wisconsin
|$51,439
|$51,469
|0.06%
|34
|North Carolina
|$49,970
|$51,231
|2.52%
|35
|Tennessee
|$50,099
|$50,900
|1.60%
|36
|Indiana
|$50,218
|$50,614
|0.79%
|37
|Alabama
|$50,391
|$50,568
|0.35%
|38
|Arkansas
|$48,304
|$50,544
|4.64%
|39
|Louisiana
|$49,801
|$50,359
|1.12%
|40
|South Carolina
|$50,000
|$50,182
|0.36%
|41
|Kansas
|$49,422
|$49,754
|0.67%
|42
|Utah
|$48,576
|$49,655
|2.22%
|43
|Missouri
|$48,620
|$49,304
|1.41%
|44
|Idaho
|$47,504
|$49,225
|3.62%
|45
|Arizona
|$47,255
|$48,723
|3.11%
|46
|Florida
|$47,267
|$48,168
|1.91%
|47
|South Dakota
|$46,979
|$47,631
|1.39%
|48
|New Mexico
|$47,122
|$47,152
|0.06%
|49
|Oklahoma
|$45,292
|$46,300
|2.23%
|50
|West Virginia
|$45,555
|$45,642
|0.19%
|51
|Mississippi
|$44,659
|$44,926
|0.60%
Source: National Education Association
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.