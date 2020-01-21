Area fire and rescue crews responded to a suspected drowning in the Rock River near Watertown Friday, Jan. 17 and into the weekend.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at approximately 9:21 a.m. Friday about a missing 29-year-old male from Watertown, according to Chief Deputy Jeffrey Parker.
The missing man’s vehicle was located that morning parked along Horseshoe Road between County Highways A and Jefferson Road in the Town of Watertown, just southwest of the City of Watertown, Parker said.
Department personnel responded and found personal belongings along the bank of the Rock River, which winds through the area, according to Parker. The department called for aid from the Watertown Fire and Rescue and Lake Mills Fire and Rescue, and the latter sent a dive team into the river to conduct a search.
There were no successful attempts locating the individual on Friday. On Saturday, a search by the department, aided by the state Department of Natural Resources using a submersible drone, also was unsuccessful as operational issues and weather conditions caused difficulties, according to Parker.
Parker said the department will continue searches to locate the individual this week. It continues to schedule them. According to Parker, the initial missing person’s call was made by the victim’s family after their son did not return home the night before. Parker would not comment on whether the case were an accident, saying the department does not release information about those that are “sensitive in nature.” He expressed the department’s wishes to respect the family’s privacy while the search continues.
