LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills volleyball team celebrated Senior Night by sweeping Poynette 25-19, 25-12, 25-14 in a Capitol North match on Tuesday at LMHS.
L-Cat seniors Sophia Lee (nine kills), Grace Schopf (eight kills) and Olivia Dunkleberger (seven kills) helped lead the offense.
Senior Tatum Riggleman led the team with 21 digs and Lee had a team-high 5.5 blocks while junior Katie Palmer posted three blocks.
“The girls did great tonight,” Lake Mills volleyball coach Courtney Brock said. “We celebrated Senior Night and all really came together to give them a memorable last home conference match. All of our seniors Sophia Lee, Megan McAdow, Olivia Dunkleberger, Morgan Hanrahan, Mia Schroeder, Grace Schopf and Tatum Riggleman had big plays throughout the match that kept us going.
“Lee had quite a few big blocks, Hanrahan had more than hard-cut attacks. Schopf, Dunkleberger and McAdow all were aggressive and found success at the net. Schroeder moved the ball around on offense and Riggleman kept our defense alive.”
Sophomore Sydney Lewellin totaled 13 assists and a team-best four aces. Sophomore Olivia Karlen served three aces.
The L-Cats finish league play at Lodi on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
