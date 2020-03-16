Jefferson County Health Department is recommending that all organizers avoid bringing large groups of 50 or more people together.
"We recommend canceling or postponing events as is feasible," the department said in a release.
If an event with fewer than 50 people must be held, it is important to take necessary precautions:
1. Communicate with attendees that people should not attend if they have been to an area where coronavirus is spreading within the past 14 days. This includes both international travel to Level 2 and 3 countries with widespread illness and domestic travel to states with community transmission. The CDC and DHS updates this information regularly.
2. Encourage older adults, pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems, and people with underlying health conditions that are increased risk for COVID-19 to not attend (including employees).
3. Practice social distancing by limiting contact of people within six (6) feed from each other for ten minutes or longer.
4. Provide sanitation and prevention hygiene resources to all those in attendance
5. Clean and disinfect the surfaces and objects frequently touched.
"We encourage community leaders and event organizers to review the CDC guidance for more information," the department said. "We know that our recommendations have a tremendous impact on peoples' lives, but this is a critical moment to slow the spread of this disease in our community. The sooner we slow transmission, the more cases we can prevent. We would like people to take the time now to prepare for widespread illness in the future."
For more information visit www.jeffersoncountywi.gov.
Additional information may be found at:
Recommendations on Domestic and International Travel
