With a mission to provide support to local veterans the Naylor Classic was held last Saturday to raise funds for a new veteran’s foundation.
The 11th annual event was held at the Lake Mills Golf Club, with the goal this year of raising over $20,000 for the newly formed Jefferson County Veterans Foundation.
The Foundation’s mission is to provide support for Jefferson County Veterans to help them live their best life and achieve self-sufficiency by leveraging relationships with local organizations and individuals to fill in gaps in resources.
The foundation’s key programs revolve around housing and financial stability, ensuring access and transportation to medical and mental health resources and counseling to maximize earning power through utilization of Veterans education benefits. The Foundation also organizes events to foster social connection and comradery for Veterans and their families in partnership with Veterans Service Organizations to benefit them and the community at large.
Joe Naylor started raising money for veterans with a softball game every year, but after too many injuries they moved to a golf outing several years ago.
Naylor works as a Veterans Health Education and Outreach Coordinator at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison and is an Army combat veteran. Military service runs in his family, since he served in Ramadi in 2003, his sister spent 16 months in Baghdad, and his father was an MP.
This year’s event featured 108 golfers, 80 volunteers and community members, many local sponsors and over $7,000 worth of donated raffle prizes.
“Once the count is finalized we will have raised between $20,000-$25,000 for the recently formed Jefferson County Veterans Foundation,” Naylor said in an email Monday.
The golf event is planned each year by Naylor and his wife Tasha. This year’s event was the kick-off of the Jefferson County Veterans Foundation, which will serve veterans and their families in the county. Naylor is the vice-chair of the Jefferson County Veterans Service Commission and vice-president of the Jefferson County Veterans Foundation.
For more information, request support or to donate to the Foundation individuals should contact the Jefferson County Veterans Service Officer, Yvonne Deusterhoeft at 920-674-7240 or yvonned@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
