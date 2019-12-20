Madison College-Fort Atkinson is now accepting new student registrations for spring semester classes. Spring offerings include training in several specialized healthcare areas, including Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA), Phlebotomist and Specimen Processor and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT).
Nursing Assistant training will include several options, with classes available on nights and weekends, and in hybrid and accelerated formats. A new Winterim option will also be offered in January, for students who are on winter break. The Nursing Assistant technical diploma prepares students for employment as CNAs and is also a pre-requisite for many health care education and training programs.
The Phlebotomist and Specimen Processor technical diploma includes Basic Lab Skills and Phlebotomy classes, which will be held Tuesday and Thursday evenings, Jan. 21–May 12. Phlebotomists are trained to draw blood from patients for clinical or medical testing, transfusions, donations or research. The phlebotomy technician and specimen processor is a vital role in nearly every type of health care facility.
Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) training will be offered Tuesday and Thursday evenings, Jan. 16–May 7. EMT students will study and practice in a variety of skill areas, including patient safety, infection control, accident scene safety and patient assessment. The National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Practical Exam will be offered on site at the end of the course.
All courses will be held at the campus, 827 Banker Road, Fort Atkinson. For more information or to register, call 920-568-7200, visit madisoncollege.edu/fort-atkinson-campus, or stop by the campus from 7:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Friday.
