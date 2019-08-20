New teachers to the Lake Mills Area School District were welcomed at a luncheon Tuesday, Aug. 20 at the Franklin Else Bandstand in Commons Park.
“We are the only group that gets to come up here besides bands,” said Pam Streich, district administrator. “It’s very intentional that we bring you up here in the middle of the town as we welcome you today.”
School Board President Richard Mason, who has been on the board 12 years, thanked teachers for coming to the district.
“I welcome you on behalf of the school board. Have a great year.”
She went on the say that Lake Mills embraces its teachers.
“You are uplifted by this community. People are so excited to meet you.”
Streich shared with the new teachers’ gifts from community businesses.
“Later today you will receive lots and lots of cheese from Crystal Farms,” she said.
Thirteen new teachers have started jobs in the district this school year.
