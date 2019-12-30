12/19/19
Citation Operating While Revoked, Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Birch Street
15 day Correction Defective Brake light N. Main Street / Madison Street
Assist EMS W Pine Street
Assist EMS Water Street
Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Place
911 hang up Mulberry Street
Citation Operating After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street
Gas Drive Off W. Tyranena Park Road
Warrant Arrest E. Washington Street
Citation Underage Consumption of Alcohol(3rd), Criminal Complaint Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, K9 Truman Track, All other Retail Theft Washington Street
12/20/19
Warning Defective Head Lamp and Tail Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Warning Animal At Large Mulberry Street
Mutual Aid State Patrol I-94 WB 257
Warning Expired Registration, Speeding, Citation Operate After Revocation S. C.P. Avenue / Jefferson Street
Assist EMS American Way
911 hang up W Madison Street
Citation Expired Registration, Warning Speeding N Main Street
Warning Failure to Display Plates Hwy 89/I94 EB Ramp
Warning Speeding S. Main/Sandy Beach Road
Warning Improper Stop, Fail To Signal Turn Fremont/Ferry
Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line/Fail to Maintain Exhaust N. Main/Madison
Underage Alcohol N Main Street
Citation Operating After Suspended Registration E. Prospect Street/N. Main Street
12/21/19
Warning Speeding S. C.P. Avenue / Jefferson Street
Citation Operate Without A Valid License 89/CTHV
Warning Tint CTHV/CTHA
15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave
Citation Fail To Carry License On Person, Warning Improper Turn Tyranena Park Road/Madison Street
Warning Fail to Display License Plate Cthv/89
Assist EMS E Lake Street
12/22/19
Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road
Assist EMS Water Street
Citation Suspended Registration CTH V/CTH A
Warning Speeding Harvey Rd/Honeysuckle Lane
Citation Speeding N Main Street/Lake Street
Assist EMS N Main Street
Criminal Complaint Trespassing N Main Street
Warning Defective Third Brake Lamp E. Lake Street/Enterprise
Trespassing S. Oak Street
Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Drive
Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Lower Rock Lake Park
12/23/19
Vehicle Entry W. Prospect Street
Vehicle Entry Margarette Street
Vehicle Entry Margarette Street
Vehicle Entry Margarette Street
Vehicle Entry Margarette Street
Vehicle Entry W. Madison Street
All-Other Driving Complaint E. Lake Street
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
Assist Fire Louise Street
Warning Fail to Display Front Plate Main Street/Prospect Street
Possession Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (2nd Offense), Tobacco possession E. Tyranena Park Road
12/24/19
Theft from Vehicle W Madison Street
Found Property Fargo Street
15 day Correction Suspended Registration Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street
Assist EMS O’Neil Street
12/25/19
15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 Westbound 260
Lockout of Vehicle Pinnacle Drive/Lake Park Place
Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street
All Other Damage to Property Reed Street
Lockout of Vehicle Oakbrook Drive
Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence (3rd), Possession of Marijuana W. Tyranena Park Road
