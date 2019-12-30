12/19/19

Citation Operating While Revoked, Warning Speeding, No Proof of Insurance E. Tyranena Park Road / Birch Street

15 day Correction Defective Brake light N. Main Street / Madison Street

Assist EMS W Pine Street

Assist EMS Water Street

Warning Speeding S. Main Street / Lake Park Place

911 hang up Mulberry Street

Citation Operating After Suspension, K9 Truman Narcotics N. Main Street/Grant Street

Gas Drive Off W. Tyranena Park Road

Warrant Arrest E. Washington Street

Citation Underage Consumption of Alcohol(3rd), Criminal Complaint Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, K9 Truman Track, All other Retail Theft Washington Street

12/20/19

Warning Defective Head Lamp and Tail Lamp W. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Warning Animal At Large Mulberry Street

Mutual Aid State Patrol I-94 WB 257

Warning Expired Registration, Speeding, Citation Operate After Revocation S. C.P. Avenue / Jefferson Street

Assist EMS American Way

911 hang up W Madison Street

Citation Expired Registration, Warning Speeding N Main Street

Warning Failure to Display Plates Hwy 89/I94 EB Ramp

Warning Speeding S. Main/Sandy Beach Road

Warning Improper Stop, Fail To Signal Turn Fremont/Ferry

Warning Improper Stop At Stop Line/Fail to Maintain Exhaust N. Main/Madison

Underage Alcohol N Main Street

Citation Operating After Suspended Registration E. Prospect Street/N. Main Street

12/21/19

Warning Speeding S. C.P. Avenue / Jefferson Street

Citation Operate Without A Valid License 89/CTHV

Warning Tint CTHV/CTHA

15 Day Certificate Expired Registration Mulberry Street/Prairie Ave

Citation Fail To Carry License On Person, Warning Improper Turn Tyranena Park Road/Madison Street

Warning Fail to Display License Plate Cthv/89

Assist EMS E Lake Street

12/22/19

Assist EMS Woodland Beach Road

Assist EMS Water Street

Citation Suspended Registration CTH V/CTH A

Warning Speeding Harvey Rd/Honeysuckle Lane

Citation Speeding N Main Street/Lake Street

Assist EMS N Main Street

Criminal Complaint Trespassing N Main Street

Warning Defective Third Brake Lamp E. Lake Street/Enterprise

Trespassing S. Oak Street

Disorderly Conduct Tamarack Drive

Mutual Aid Jefferson County Sheriff Department Lower Rock Lake Park

12/23/19

Vehicle Entry W. Prospect Street

Vehicle Entry Margarette Street

Vehicle Entry Margarette Street

Vehicle Entry Margarette Street

Vehicle Entry Margarette Street

Vehicle Entry W. Madison Street

All-Other Driving Complaint E. Lake Street

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

Assist Fire Louise Street

Warning Fail to Display Front Plate Main Street/Prospect Street

Possession Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia (2nd Offense), Tobacco possession E. Tyranena Park Road

12/24/19

Theft from Vehicle W Madison Street

Found Property Fargo Street

15 day Correction Suspended Registration Sandy Beach Road/S. Main Street

Assist EMS O’Neil Street

12/25/19

15 Day Correction Notice Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

Mutual Aid Wisconsin State Patrol, K9 Truman Narcotics I-94 Westbound 260

Lockout of Vehicle Pinnacle Drive/Lake Park Place

Possession of Paraphernalia, Warning Expired Registration E. Tyranena Park Road/N. Main Street

All Other Damage to Property Reed Street

Lockout of Vehicle Oakbrook Drive

Criminal Complaint Operating While Under the Influence (3rd), Possession of Marijuana W. Tyranena Park Road

