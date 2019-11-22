Dear Editor,
There is now plenty of evidence that President Trump used the power of his office to withhold congressionally appropriated military aid to Ukraine.
He also used Rudolph Giuliani and ordered his staff to secretively withhold White House visits from the Ukrainian government. The President withheld these things from Ukraine until he received something he wanted, an investigation into one of his domestic political opponents. It is a federal crime for a public official to corruptly demand, seek, receive, accept, or agree to receive or accept anything of value in exchange for being influenced in the performance of an official act. President Trump committed this crime and should be impeached.
Joe Janczy
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.