The Spring election will be Tuesday, April 7 and voters are being encouraged to vote absentee.
Those who are registered to vote may request an absentee ballot through Thursday, April 2 at 5 p.m. by going to myvote.wi.gov. Fill out the ballot on both sides and mail it back to the clerk or hand deliver no later than 8 p.m. on election day.
Those who are not registered have until March 30 to register and request their ballot.
