It was brought to the attention of the Lake Mills Leader printed absentee ballots in Lake Mills listed an incorrect candidate for Jefferson County Board of Supervisors District 13.
Ed Morse, the current Jefferson County Board of Supervisor in Supervisory District 13 in the City of Lake Mills, was erroneously listed on the absentee ballots for the city.
Morse filed non candidacy papers on Dec. 18, 2019. Anita Martin of Lake Mills is the only candidate running for the District 13 seat, which includes Wards 2, 4, 6, and 7.
Jefferson County officials are currently investigating the issue, according to Martin.
Martin is a lifelong Wisconsin resident and earned a bachelor's degree from Mount Mary College/University in Milwaukee. She has lived in Lake Mills since 2001.
"My experience includes 17 years in the health care industry," she said working in hospitals, skilled care facilities, and outpatient clinics-mostly patient care and education.
She is also experienced in writing and editing, including four years reporting for Lake Mills Leader and Waterloo/Marshall Courier newspapers, covering meetings in Jefferson County and Dodge County and community events; editor of Mature Lifestyles/50 Plus Lifestyles covering 7 Wisconsin counties; contributing writer and staff writer for Madison Times multi-cultural newspaper; and freelance writer for Fitchburg and Verona newspapers.
Martin has over 30 years volunteering experience with local and state nonprofits including: American Diabetes Association/Wisconsin Affiliate, Girls on the Run Dane County, Girls on the Run Lake Mills, Business and Professional Women/USA in Texas, Alabama, Maryland, and Wisconsin, and Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, as well as grassroots community and environmental groups.
"It would be an honor to serve as your Jefferson County Board Supervisor, District 13," Martin said. "I promise to respond to your concerns, do my homework and work hard. Thank you for making time to vote."
