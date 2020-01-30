TRAVELING FLAG FOOTBALL – (GRADES 5-6) — GOLD — Coaches: Joel Kirchberg, Josh Gliniecki and Matt Christian. Pictured from back left: Caleb Smyers, Collin Christian, Owen Burling, Jack Vogel and Ethan Gliniecki. Front: Colter Streich, William Kirchberg, Jackson Gleesing and Devin Garcia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.