On Tuesday Oct. 1, the American Red Cross and the Lake Mills Community will be holding a blood drive, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Lake Mills Municipal Building. We have been alerted by Red Cross that the blood supply is low and has an urgent need for blood donations. If shortages continue, patient care may be delayed. The blood banks shelves are being depleted at a past pace, faster than they are coming in. Type A,B and O are in desperate need.
Make and appointment by going on line, phone. One never knows when they or someone they know will need the live saving donation of blood due to an accident or life saving surgery. One donation has the potential to help three lives. It takes about and hour and a half of your time to make a difference in someones life during a crisis. Come in and enjoy our luncheon that is served and meet new people and bring a friend to donate or to give support.
Drink plenty of fluids before coming in and eat a good breakfast.
Walk-ins are always welcome. Don't forget to make your appointment and use the Rapid Pass App.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.