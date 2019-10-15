Stacie Dressel and Lauren Winslow were the first two runners across the finish line at the Columbus Day Invitational hosted at Columbus Country Club on Monday.
The duo led the Lake Mills L-Cats to a first-place finish as two other teammates joined them in posting top-10 finishes at the meet. Lake Mills scored 31 points to pace the eight-team field.
Dressel completed the 3,200-meter race in 12 minutes, 41 seconds and Winslow completed the event in a time of 12:52. Reese Willie joined them in the top five with a fourth-place finish and a time of 13:12. Brooke Fair finished eight seconds behind Willie and took fifth place.
On the boys side, Lake Mills trailed three schools at the eight-team invitational. The L-Cats scored 120 points and Lodi won the meet with 34 points.
Logan McDonald of Horicon paced the 3,200-meter race in a time of 11:07. Quentin Saylor had the fastest time for the L-Cats as he finished the race in a time of 11:16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.