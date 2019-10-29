The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the district’s budget Monday night and a lower tax levy than was originally anticipated at the annual meeting in July for the current school year.
The tax levy for 2019-20 school year is $10,037,540 or $9.33 per $1,000 of property value. At the annual meeting the tax levy was anticipated to be $9.88 per $1,000.
The total revenues are $26,211,310 and expenditures are $34,387,236.
“When you look at that it seems really lopsided, our expenditures are so much more than our revenue but that’s because of our referendum projects, we received that money last fiscal year and we’re spending a large amount of it this fiscal year,” said Wendy Brockert, district business manager. “When we look at the year-end numbers for last year our revenues were a lot more than our expenditures for the same reason.”
The reason for the decrease to the tax levy from what was expected is the district’s general aid went up. Property values in the district also went up 6%, Brockert said.
District officials also pointed out that private school vouchers increased in the district.
“Last year private school vouchers in the district were $91,754. This year they are $163,856,” she said. “It’s $0.15 of that mill rate.”
District Administrator Pam Streich pointed out that the funds for private school vouchers are not being taken away from the district but are on top of the district’s revenue limit.
“It’s a part of the $9.33 tax levy,” Streich said. “We are all paying taxes on for this, but this isn’t money being taken away from our schools.”
Personal property exemption state aid also changed. Last year it was $53,018 and this year it is $38,505.
“This is a new aid that started last year, and I haven’t’ had a chance to reach out the DPI to really understand how that amount is calculated. It comes from the Department of Revenue.”
Brockert explained how referendum dollars are now being explained on the tax bills.
“It will say the levy specifically for the referendum we just passed.”
It won’t list any information on previous referendums.
Last fall when the district was discussing the referendum project it anticipated the levy for the project would be $0.65, but the district was able to keep the rate at $0.52 or $555,757.
In other business the board:
— Approved middle managers’ salary market adjustment.
— Approved early graduation request.
— Approved the resignation of Colby Strauss.
— Approved the policy for recreation affiliate partner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.