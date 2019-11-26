The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has identified the shooter in the Washburn County gun deer incident on Nov. 24 that injured a hunter.
The shooting victim is hospitalized for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. The DNR Bureau of Law Enforcement thanks the public for their assistance in the matter.
The DNR originally asked for the public's help on Sunday after a man was shot while deer hunting during the opening weekend of the annual gun deer season, which so far has had four hunting incidents reported.
The shooter's name will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
