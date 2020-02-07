A 35-year-old Lake Mills woman, formerly from Florida, was arrested after passing out at the Lake Mills McDonalds.
Ashley Cooper is charged with felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an illegally obtained prescription.
According to a criminal complaint, on Dec. 16, 2019 the Lake Mills Police Department was called to the Lake Mills McDonalds for a female possibly overdosing in the women’s bathroom at the restaurant at about 10:07 p.m.
When police arrived on scene the woman identified as Ashley Cooper was sitting at a table eating. Police asked Cooper what was going on, she said she passed out because she had low blood sugar. Cooper had many bags with her and wouldn’t make eye contact with police. From previous contact with Cooper police knew she had a warrant through Jefferson County.
Cooper and her boyfriend Francis Cooper were arrested for warrants. In one of the bags Cooper had numerous drug paraphernalia items including syringes, a spoon with white residue and bottle cap. The bag tested positive for heroin. She also had a pill bottle with no markings on it contain different types of pills, one of which was Baclofen. Cooper stated she did not have a prescription for the medication.
Cooper will make an initial appearance in court on Feb. 24. If convicted she faces six and a half years in prison and $10,500 in fines.
