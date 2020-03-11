Jefferson County, and the town of Lake Mills have been awarded a total $2.45 million in state road aids, Gov. Tony Evers has announced.
The Town of Lake Mills will apply its $435,400 to three-mile-long Crossman Road, which has been damaged by construction traffic at the Daybreak Foods egg plant, said Town Chairperson Hope Oostdik.
“I was delighted to get the grant. We’ve worked with the county engineering staff to get the grant submitted … and it’s nice to bring some of those tax dollars back home, she said.
Daybreak agreed to give the town $250,000 in return for permission to run a conveyor belt 35 feet above Crossman Road to move feed into the plant. Oostdik said that money, along with the $435,400 state grant, should pay for much of the $635,000 cost to repave Crossman Road and realign its intersection with County Highway A.
Town residents approve a $300,000 assessment every other year to apply toward road improvements, but that assessment is not being imposed this year, Oosdik said.
Instead, the town will use the approximately $100,000 it receives annually in state road aid to pay down debt from rebuilding Airport Road a few years ago.
This year, the town will get engineering for Crossman Road completed and plan on repaving it next year, which is when the heavy hauling in and out of the Daybreak plant should come to an end, Oostdik said.
The one-time grant also includes $1 million to the county to repave County Highway between Whitewater and Jefferson.
The grants are part of the $75 million Multimodal Local Supplement program awarded to 84 towns, 34, cities and villages and 34 counties statewide.
The Department of Transportation received about 1,600 funding requests statewide causing them to lower the overall cost sharing ratio with town governments from a 90/10-percent split to 73/30-percent split in order to include more municipalities.
The state-local ration is worse for cities and villages requiring them to put in a higher percent of money to qualify for the state’s share.
Jefferson County Highway Department superintendent William Kern said that Highway N was submitted for funding because it is an important transportation corridor, carries a lot of traffic and has not been improved in some time.
Obtaining a $1 million commitment from the state allows the county to move the project up a year or two, he said.
“We originally were looking at doing this project in 2022, but with the state funding, we can reevaluate that now and may be able to do it in 2021,” Kern said.
The road would be repaved and the drainage improved at an estimated cost of $3.9 million, which does not fit the 70/30-percent funding ratio, but the state capped the grants at $1 million.
Some of the $320 million goes directly to Wisconsin’s highway rehabilitation, and all was accomplished while keeping the state borrowing at the lowest level in 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.