MILWAUKEE — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys basketball team won its first game of the season, handing head coach Todd Jahns his first victory at the helm, 56-46 against Fox Valley Lutheran in the Viking Classic at Wisconsin Lutheran College on Friday.
The Warriors (1-1) led by 11 at the break, using a 9-2 run to start the game and finishing the half with a double-digit scoring spurt.
“First games are unique, you don’t know how you are going to play,” Jahns said. “Playing against Elkhorn on Tuesday exposed some things, one of those things was being better with offensive efficiency and defining roles. We were much better on the offensive attack throughout the game and that showed. Wanted to shore up rebounding and we did that tonight, significant improvement from game one to tonight.
“Kids picked up some confidence from that. They started to rely on each other, share the basketball well. We had great balance offensively with four in double figures.”
Senior guard Carter Schneider led Lakeside with 15 points. Senior guard Matt Davis, junior guard Ian Olszewski and freshman guard Levi Birkholz chipped in 10 points each. Senior guard Collin Schultz scored seven.
“It was a much better rhythm and flow to our offensive game tonight,” Jahns said. “After having played once, you can fine-tune some of the things you do and put kids in position to be successful. If you are able to do that, and we were tonight, make shots and then they play better defense.”
The Warriors played steady defense, holding the Foxes to 35 points at the 3-minute mark of the second half.
“The shots we took were good, our shooting percentage on 2s was 55 percent,” Jahns said. “I thought our defense was phenomenal. We locked down on kids who were good scorers for them and that led to some transition opportunities.”
Lakeside got contributions from up and down its lineup.
“Logan Pampel played a solid game tonight, he got some key rebounds, hustled and guarded their big guy,” Jahns said. “When you see that from everyone on the team and get good minutes from guys off the bench, it’s a real positive step forward.”
For Fox Valley Lutheran (1-2), Josiah Butler tallied a game-high 18 points and Spencer Jens totaled seven.
UP NEXT
The Warriors host Lake Country Lutheran Thursday before traveling to Madison Edgewood Saturday.
(Tuesday, Dec. 3)
Elkhorn 68, Lakeside Lutheran 52
The Warriors waited longer than most to get their season started, allowing Jahns more time to see the team in a practice setting.
The Warriors commenced the season at Elkhorn on Tuesday, losing 68-52 in a non-conference game.
“It’s tough to guard them, they run good offensive action. We thought we competed, stopping them at times was tough,” Jahns said of Elkhorn, a WIAA Division 2 state semifinalist a season ago. “We couldn’t match offensive firepower. As far as a first game, looking at what we’ve got, we took a positive first step tonight. We have five new starters and are starting from scratch, guys have to fall into roles.”
Freshman guard Levi Birkholz led the Warriors with 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half, and senior guard Collin Schultz chipped in 12. Birkholz made three 3-pointers and Schultz made two.
“In the second half some shots came to (Levi) in the flow of the offense,” Jahns said. “He got some good looks, penetrated to the paint and finished a few of them. He made three 3s for a younger kid to come up from playing eighth grade basketball to varsity, he has that potential for us. We took a lot of positive things away (from tonight).”
Lakeside senior guards Matt Davis and Carter Schneider scored eight points apiece.
“We are not going to have a go-to player. We are going to be a team with five guys scoring eight points,” Jahns said. “When we had our most success, it came off some defensive stops and in transition. We have guys who can play in the open court and can get up and down. We are a team that is going to have to be judicious with shot selection.”
For Elkhorn (2-0), Nick Brown scored 19 points, Jordan Johnson had 14 and Devon Davey added 13.
ELKHORN 68, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52
Lakeside 20 32 — 52
Elkhorn 38 30 — 68
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ft-pts) — Schulz 4-2-12, McKenna 1-0-3, Davis 3-1-8, Schneider 2-2-8, O’Donnell 3-0-6, Birkholz 6-0-15. Totals — 19 5-11 52.
Elkhorn (fg-ft-pts) — Johnson 5-3-14, Bestul 2-0-6, Van Dyke 6-0-12, Davey 5-0-13, Stebnitz 1-2-4, Brown 6-4-19. Totals — 25 9-15 68.
3-pointers — LL 7 (Birkholz 3, Schultz 2, McKenna 1, Davis 1); E 9 (Brown 3, Davey 3, Bestul 2, Johnson 1). Total fouls — LL 16, E 12.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 56, FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN 46
Fox Valley Lutheran 23 23 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 32 24 — 56
Fox Valley Lutheran (fg-ft-pts) — Ulman 3-0-6, Butler 7-1-18, Thomas 1-0-2, Mears 1-2-4, Jens 3-0-7, Butler 1-2-4, Krueger 1-0-2, Movrich 1-0-3. Totals — 18 5-8 46.
Lakeside Lutheran (fg-ft-pts) — Schulz 3-1-7, Davis 3-4-10, Olszewski 4-2-10, Schneider 6-2-15, Pampel 1-0-2, Birkholz 5-0-10, Veers 1-0-2. Totals — 23 9-14 56.
3-point goals — FVL 5 (Butler 3, Jens 1, Movrich 1); LL 1 (Schneider 1). Total fouls — FVL 17, LL 18.
