The cast and crew of the 2019 Lake Mills High School musical "Urinetown" was nominated for 16 Jerry Awards recently.
The Jerry Awards, are South-Central Wisconsin’s High School Musical awards program that encourages, recognizes and honors excellence in high school musical theater. Lake Mills has participated in the Overture Center Jerry Awards since it’s inception in 2009.
The program has changed and grown over the years from 18 performances to over 90 performances throughout Southern Wisconsin and has expanded to two additional sites at the Grand Theater in Appleton and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Milwaukee.
Winners will be announced after the last of the participating schools’ musical production has been seen in May. Each participating school is reviewed by three professionals in the field of theatre and receives detailed critiques on thirteen specific areas.
Nominations for Lake Mills High School’s musical "Urinetown" include: Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Lead Performances: Sam Denzin (Officer Lockstock), Everett Karlen (Bobby Strong), Kyle Popowski (Caldwell B. Cladwell), Kyrston Bell (Hope Cladwell), Angie Dressel (Little Sally) Ellyn Werner (Penelope Pennywise), Outstanding Supporting Performances: Jasper Stevens (Hot Blades Harry) Outstanding Direction: Linda Heimstreet, Samantha Heimstreet, Eli Wedel, Outstanding Musical Direction: Linda Heimstreet, Outstanding Choreography: Samantha Heimstreet and Eli Wedel, Outstanding Stage Management: Lauren Cordy, Julie Howells, Cecilia Jewell and Molly Williams, Outstanding Scenic Design: Cathy Day, Outstanding Lighting Design: Eli Wedel, Outstanding Costume Design: Cathy Daly.
Ellyn Werner was the recipient of the Jerry Spirit Award for Lake Mills. Werner was chosen by her fellow cast and crew mates and will perform on stage at the Overture Center in their annual Jerry Award Ceremony on Sunday, June 7 along with the other award winners from across Southern Wisconsin.
For more information on the Jerry Awards visit Overturecenter.com.
