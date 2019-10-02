The Lake Mills City Council heard the first reading of the 2020 general fund and capital budgets at its meeting Oct. 1.
The total revenues and expenditures in the general fund budget for 2020 are expected to be $5,271,800, a 0.2% decrease from last year. Total debt service expenses and revenues are $1,787,400, a 13.39% increase over 2019.
The general property tax levy is $4,260,500, a 4.13 percent increase from last year.
The total revenues and expenditures for the 2020 capital budget are projected to be $2,814,500. The tax levy will be $161,100 for capital purposes on all taxable property in the city.
The council will continue to work on the budget over the next month or so and invite community comment.
City Manager Steve Wilke said the city received the Recreational Boating Facilities Grant for the Sandy Beach boat launch project for $485,000. The city will receive $465,600 and if there is money left in April they get the rest.
“We will start the design real shortly,” Wilke said. “If we want to have that under construction sometime next summer, we’re going to want to have that design don quickly. Although we have a concept we don’t really have a design.”
Wilke also mentioned there will not be holiday lights in downtown Lake Mills this year due to the road construction. The city hasn’t taken ownership of the light poles yet because the street project is not complete
The council approved a resolution for a conditional use permit for the Wassmann duplex to be built on South Ferry Drive.
The council heard the first reading of an ordinance to annex the Untz parcel into the city of Lake Mills for development by Loos Homes.
“The property is adjacent to the boundary of the city of Lake Mills,” said Dan Drescher, city attorney. “It’s a direct annexation.
“It’s consistent with our future land use plan. It’s consistent with our water and sewer plans. It’s consistent with our transportation plan and the municipal boundary agreement. It’s been planned for a long time,” Wilke said.
“We are looking at developing another 40 lots in the City of Lake Mills,” said Cory O’Donnell of Loos Homes. “We’ve seen strong sales and we want to continue that momentum.”
The lots will be single family residential.
“We see this as another area of development in Lake Mills.”
Loos Homes hopes to begin construction in late fall of next year.
Council Vice President Mike Foster asked about the possibility of apartment complexes and affordable housing choices in the area.
“I had some retirees tell me this week they were interested in housing with them in mind,” said Diann Fritsch, council president.
“That’s something we are working on,” Wilke said of the other types of housing.
In other business the board:
— Approved the county library tax exemption.
— Moved the ordinance for Main Street parking to its third reading.
