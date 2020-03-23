To help control the potential spread of COVID-19 and meet the needs of our patients,
Fort HealthCare is offering a temporary Walk-In Clinic. The Walk-In Clinic will provide non- emergent and non COVID-19 related services without an appointment and on a first come, first serve basis. There is limited availability for patients under 18 years of age, so please call ahead if the patient is under 18.
The hours are: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 1520 Madison Ave., Fort Atkinson. Care for non-life threatening, but urgent, minor medical needs, not related to COVID-19. Call 920-563-5500.
In alignment with the CDC’s social/physical distancing guidelines, this will allow non-emergent patients to be seen in a separate space from those with precautions to help keep our patients, visitors, team and communities safe from the potential spread of COVID-19.
If you are experiencing a fever, cough or shortness of breath please contact your
primary care provider in advance of visiting or you can do a virtual health visit at
e+CARE at www.forthealthcare.com/e+care to screen for COVID-19.
Examples of urgent, minor medical needs are earache and ear infection, sore throat, allergies and asthma, urinary tract infections, minor cuts and lacerations, spraints and strains, insect bites or stings, poison ivy or other rashes and minor burns.
Anyone having a serious medical emergency should call 9-1-1 or go to the nearest emergency room immediately. All Fort HealthCare clinics are accepting scheduled appointments.
To stay up to date on COVID-19, the CDC offers updated information about the spread of thevirus in the U.S. and can be followed at www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.