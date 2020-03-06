Those interested in contributing to the future of Jefferson County are invited to a young professionals focus group meeting Thurs. March 12, 5-7 p.m. at Neighbors, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson.
Free beverages and appetizers will be available. Casual atmosphere and dress code.
Input will help shape what communities might look like in 10 years. This is part of the effort to develop the 10-year update of the Jefferson County Comprehensive Plan and Agricultural Preservation and Land Use Plan.
More information about the project is available at https://bit.ly/37U23N2
