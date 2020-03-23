Dear Editor,
With the current health crisis impacting our daily lives, people are thinking about how they will get to the polls in the upcoming spring election on April 7. Fortunately, Wisconsin allows all registered voters to cast an absentee ballot. It is safe and easy. The application is online at www.myvote.wi.gov. You can apply for an absentee ballot through April 2, and a copy of your photo ID will be required. (If you are NOT yet registered to vote, you have until March 30 to register online.)
Voting by mail has become the norm in several states. It has been demonstrated to work well and could become necessary for the general election this November. I will be urging our state lawmakers to adopt a proactive plan for voting by mail this fall and into the future. The times call for it. Let’s protect not just our health, but also the vote.
Leslie DeMuth
Lake Mills
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.