Watching a rehabilitated juvenile hawk fly off into the sky on a sunny August day is an amazing experience the residents of Brook Gardens were able to watch Wednesday, Aug. 25. A hawk found near Rock Lake Manor Aug. 7, after flying into a window there and being caught by Lake Mills Police Chief Mick Selck, was released back into the wild.
Kathy Deinlein, life enrichment coordinator at Brook Gardens, released the bird. She is also a volunteer with the Dane County Humane Society Wildlife Center and has been trained to work with birds and raptors.
“This seems to be a good coincidental situation where Chief Mick Selck of the Lake Mills Police Department found a hawk that was transported to the Wildlife Center. It was rehabilitated and now it is ready for release,” Deinlein said Wednesday prior to releasing the bird.
The bird had a head injury from flying into a window and was treated for parasites as well as tested for anemia.
The juvenile hawk did not yet have a red tail.
“Usually when it’s an adult it will have a distinct red tail on the bird. They typically live for 12 years. They are lucky if about half of them make it through the first year of life,” she told residents gathered for the release.
Hawks mainly search for small rodents to eat, rabbits or small birds.
“A hawk can see about 100 feet from their prey. They can fly about 20 miles per hour and when they swoop down for food up to 120 miles per hour.”
Deinlein said rehabilitators try to release birds back to the area where it came from.
“This is it’s natural habitat and it may have family here. When hawks mate they mate for life.”
The male hawk has been banded and researchers will be able to study his habitat and lifespan.
As Deinlein attempted to release the bird it didn’t want to leave its temporary enclosure, so she had to coax him out. Deinlein carried the bird around for the residents to see him up close. As she released him he took off into the blue sky and hooked around the building and out of sight.
Deinlein has always been interested in animals and has a passion for wildlife and photography.
“Just the thought of being educated and really up close with these birds of prey I just think it’s an amazing opportunity,” she said.
She says the staff at the Wildlife Center is fantastic.
“They help us with everything. They train us, educate us and let us know what the injuries are and how they are treating them,” she said. “Our goal is to get them back into the wild again because that’s where they belong. We do everything to rehabilitate the animals and get them back out into nature.”
