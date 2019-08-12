Every Child Thrives (ECT) has been awarded a grant from the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board to support its work in improving outcomes for children and families in Dodge and Jefferson Counties.
The three-year grant, valued up to $247,000, will support ECT partners, which include childcare providers, schools, public health agencies, healthcare providers and non-profits, to make parenting education universally available using the Triple P Positive Parenting Program. Triple P provides evidence-based skills training and interventions for all parents who need it, when they need it.
Both counties have seen an increase in child maltreatment cases over the past three years and the ECT partners are eager to implement evidence-based interventions to help reverse this trend.
“Our vision is that all children thrive in health, learning and life,” said Every Child Thrives partner Pattie Carroll, Human Development and Relationships Educator with the University of Wisconsin Division of Extension in Dodge County. “Providing parents and families with education, tools and support will help us achieve that.”
“Triple P is an evidence-based program that has been successful with improving health outcomes in communities around the world,” said Sarah Myers, Program Officer with the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation. “We are grateful that the Wisconsin Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board recognized the need in our community for a collaborative effort that will support the wellbeing of Dodge and Jefferson County children and help families become stronger.”
The grant supports one year of capacity building work during which a design team will work with the community to determine how best to apply Triple P programming to the region. Upon satisfactory completion of the planning year, Every Child Thrives will be eligible for two years of implementation funding. For more information on the Triple P, visit triplep.net.
Facilitated by the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation (GWCHF), Every Child Thrives (ECT) is a partnership of more than 30 Dodge and Jefferson County agencies working to strengthen families, improve kindergarten readiness and ensure all children are reading proficiently by third grade. For more information, visit watertownhealthfoundation.com/everychildthrives.
