LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills L-Cats used home-court to their advantage, becoming the first team in program history to win both a conference and regional championship in the same season, with a 68-41 victory over visiting Watertown Luther Prep in a WIAA Division 3 regional final on Saturday.
Junior guard Taylor Roughen scored a game-high 19 points, making three 3-pointers, and junior guard Julianna Wagner added 15 as Lake Mills won its first regional title since 2008, advancing to the sectional semifinal against No. 3-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran.
“It’s great. We are so close which just made it 10 times better,” Roughen said of how the win felt. “I don’t know what else to say. It’s been our dream forever to get this far, and keep going.”
Lake Mills (22-2) led the entire way, pulling ahead 9-3 on a trio of trifectas before a 3 by Wagner on an assist from junior guard Ava Wollin made it 23-11 midway through the first. The L-Cats hit 11 3-pointers, seven of which came before the break.
“Our shooting was on tonight,” Roughen said. “We were playing for each other. We were moving the ball really well and getting each other open. Just shooting the lights out and playing good defense helped us during that stretch.”
Luther Prep (17-7) used a zone look to take away the L-Cat dribble-drive penetration and high-low action in the post.
“We shot it really well, we were around 40 percent shooting in the first half,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “They were sitting in the zone and trying to take away our drive and some of the high-low stuff we do. They did a good job of that, but we kept moving the ball on top and eventually it’s hard to cover shooting teams. We got a lot of clean looks and crashed the boards hard.
“I think it started defensively where we were awesome tonight. That’s two nights in a row where we were locked in not just in the press but in the half-court executing the gameplan and covering people how we are supposed to cover. The effort was outstanding and we executed at a very high level. Proud of my kids, they worked really hard for this and deserve it.
On defense, Lake Mills held sophomore forward Grace Schmidt and junior forward Lauren Paulsen to nine points each, utilizing double teams and cutting off air space on the catch.
“We knew where they were at all times on the court,” Roughen said, clinching a piece of net from the postgame celebration. “If possible when they got it in to Schmidt, we helped over so that she would have to pass to someone else. We have been working on defense all the time, we kept pressuring them and that’s what helped us.”
“We did a good job of keeping the ball out of (Schmidt’s) hand,” Siska added. “Vivian Guerrero and McClain Mahone were excellent. The backside help was there. The keys were to keep the ball out of Schmidt’s hands and keep her off the glass. We did a really good job of that tonight. We did a good job keeping her (Paulsen) in front, but being close enough to contest shots and keep her from getting good looks.”
Junior guard Grace Kieselhorst, senior guard Naomi Bridgemen and Paulsen each hit 3-pointers early in the second stanza, cutting a 19-point halftime lead to 12 with 14 minutes remaining.
Lake Mills went on a 10-2 run over the next four minutes that included 3-pointers by junior forwards Jade Pitta and Hannah Lamke, increasing the lead to 49-29.
The Phoenix saw their 6-game win streak snapped, scoring a season-low in points.
“They did a nice job pressuring the ball and we just were having difficulties swinging the ball to move the offense and rotate a little bit,” Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder said. “They were keying in on Grace and Lauren our top two scorers and smothered them with defensive attention. Our offense kind of stalled a little bit.
“With Lake Mills it’s a little bit of pick your poison. You want to defend the post, defend the drive or defend the 3. We tried to take two of the three out of them. They were able to convert and pull us out of our zone. We just weren’t able to matchup in man-to-man. A tough loss but proud of the way the girls kept fighting and played all the way through to the end.”
Pitta scored 12 points and Wollin finished with seven, helping the program to its fourth regional title. The others coming in 1981, 1999 and 2008.
Lake Mills will travel to take on Kettle Moraine Lutheran (16-8) at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales, a neutral site, on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Chargers beat No. 2-seeded Brown Deer, 78-54, on Saturday.
“We’re going to see if we can keep this thing going,” said Siska, who won his first regional championship as a coach. “We are going to have to play well on Thursday. We have another tough opponent and another good offensive team. A lot of this work started long before November. We were awesome on defense tonight, took care of the basketball too.”
LAKE MILLS 68, LUTHER PREP 41
Luther Prep 18 23 — 41
Lake Mills 37 31 — 68
Luther Prep (fg ft-fta pts) — Paulsen 3 2-2 9, Glisper 3 3-3 9, Bridgemen 2 0-0 6, G. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 6, Schmidt 3 3-7 9, Zellmer 1 0-1 2. Totals 14 8-13 41.
Lake Mills — Roughen 6 4-8 19, Wagner 6 1-2 15, Pitta 4 2-3 12, Guerrero 0 4-4 4, Lamke 2 0-0 6, Mahone 1 0-0 3, Vesperman 0 2-2 2, Wollin 1 4-4 7. Totals — 20 17-23 68.
3-point goals — LP 5 (Bridgemen 2, G. Kieselhorst 2, Paulsen); LM 11 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta 2, Lamke 2, Mahome, Wollin). Total fouls — LP 18; LM 15.
