Jill Brunk stood outside the tent and said four words you don’t often hear at a farm technology show — raspberry chocolate creampuff.
As large farm equipment decorated the landscape, Brunk was one of many workers at Wisconsin Farm Technology Days Monday afternoon getting ready for a three-day event that is expected to attract 40,000 to 50,000 visitors to the Town of Milford crossroads of Grellton.
“The Food Committee had a really tough time tasting them all,” she said of the creampuffs.
Brunk is one of 600 vendors who are on hand for the statewide agriculture show that began Tuesday morning in a “tent city” large enough to make the Ringling Bros. blush.
Brunk and her husband, Tim, who is the baker at the Pine Cone Restaurant in Johnson Creek, said the profits from food sales at Farm Technology Days will go to help local nonprofit organizations.
“There’s also a food drive,” she said. “People can bring non-perishable food items and get a goodie bag. This is really all about giving back.”
Farm Technology Days is back in Jefferson County for the first time in 35 years, taking place on the Walter Grain Farms.
“Looks like we will have great weather for all the days,” Matt Glewen, general manager of the event, said Monday. “We’re really fortunate. Couldn’t be better.”
Glewen said there will be events across the tent area beginning with an opening ceremony Tuesday. Along with food, there also will be live music, an equine area and field and plowing demonstrations.
“Farmers come primarily to see new technology,” he said. “GPS systems, buildings, new machinery and new genetics in seeds.”
While 70 percent of the estimated 45,000 who will attend Farm Technology Days are farmers, Glewen said, there are thousands of people who come for food, music and other events.
Attracting more people to the event who are not in farming is a goal, said Brunk, who noted that there will be local chefs, brewing companies and wineries showing their wares at the block party from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. night. There is an additional charge for this event.
The show overall runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day with Wednesday events running later to attract those who also might have a difficult time getting there earlier.
And the Manitowoc Minuteman himself, comedian Charlie Berens, will headline the party.
This is Glewen’s seventh year running Farm Technology Days, and he said every piece of equipment a farmer would use is on display. The tent city even has street names.
Field demonstrations run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day, and on Wednesday, Glewen said, there is an Ag Career Day with 500 students slated to attend.
There not only is new technology, but heritage tractors and equipment showing the progression of farming through the years.
The University of Wisconsin-Extension has an education area with speakers, Glewen said.
As part of the growing theme, the Jefferson County Master Gardeners have areas planted with themes like pizza gardens growing things like oregano.
While the event sold out vendor spots prior to opening in previous years, Glewen said early admission sales were a bit down because the agriculture economy is a little slow.
For those going to the event, a program not only will help attendees get around the grounds, but also will have times of each event.
And if you’re looking to help Brunk raise money for good causes, the creampuff stand has a different flavor each day, or an original. The goal, Brunk said, is to sell 10,000 creampuffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.