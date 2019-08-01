Second Lt. Benjamin Schulz of Lake Mills, son of George and Cathy Schulz, has graduated from the Basic Officer Leader Course at Fort Sill, Oklahoma as the Distinguished Honor Graduate.
The honor is given to the soldier with the highest combined GPA and PT score. At graduation June 25, Schulz was also awarded the Army Physical Fitness Badge and Iron Redleg Award.
Schulz is a 2013 graduate of Maranatha Baptist Academy in Watertown and a 2018 graduate of Maranatha Baptist University. While attending MBU, Schulz completed the four-year Badger Battalion ROTC program. In 2016 Schulz was awarded the ROTC Superior Cadet Award and earned his German Armed Forces Badge of Military Proficiency. Upon graduation from MBU, Schulz earned a Bachelor of Science in business, a minor in organizational leadership with a coaching concentration.
Following ROTC training at Fort Knox in 2018, Schulz was commissioned to Second Lieutenant on July 2018. At that time he went active duty in the United States Army.
Along with his wife of 7 months, Olivia Lee (Pikalek) Schulz, he will be stationed in Vilseck, Germany for the next three years. Schulz will serve as a Field Support Officer with his unit the Second Calvary Regiment.
