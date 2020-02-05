Dear Editor,
Pence and Devos continue to pedal Conservative snake oil in school choice/voucher expansion.
Remember the "good ole days" when the circus came town and medical charlatans would sell their snake oil to cure your ailments? Well, the circus came to Madison last week under the guise of our vice president and secretary of education pedaling the supposed virtues of school choice and vouchers for our educational system, little of which has any merit except to line the coffers of our conservative elites.
It's time to end these subsidies-tell Governor Evers he is on the right track in protecting hard working taxpayers from these educational charlatans.
Dr. Robert Mertz
Lake Mills
