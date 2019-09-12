Do you have vivid memories of your high school days, spending time at Friday night football games at Campus Field? If so the Lake Mills Leader would like to hear from you.
Send us your memories of Campus Field and football games you watched or played in there. We will print your memories October 10 on pages dedicated to the closing of the iconic Lake Mills football field.
Games have been played on the field that was once and active gravel pit for 113 years. Tell us your thoughts and feelings about those days gone by.
Was your graduation ceremony held at Campus Field? Tell us about it. Rumor has it the class of 1989 was the last class to have their graduation ceremony held there.
The last regular season football game to be played at the field will be October 11.
Send us a few sentences as soon as possible by emailing leadereditor@hngnews.com or by mail Attn: Sarah Weiher, 320 N. Main St., Lake Mills, WI 53551.
