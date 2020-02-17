Janelle Wenzel of Sullivan was crowned 2020 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair on Saturday, Feb. 15 at the Jefferson County Fair Park Activity Center.
Family and friends of the six fairest of the fair contestants gathered in anticipation to see who would be crowned the 2020 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair. After 2 rounds of interviews, a radio commercial, a public speaking competition and an answer to a final question, the judges were ready to select their top contestant. Wenzel was selected as the 2020 Jefferson County Fairest of the Fair. Janelle will attend community events, the Jefferson County and Watertown Agri-Business Dairy Breakfasts and promote the Fair throughout the county.
Wenzel grew up just outside of Sullivan with her parents, Jim and Holly Wenzel and brother, Ryan. She has a passion for the fair and grew up showing pigs at the Jefferson County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair.
After receiving the title, Wenzel thanked her friends and family for supporting her through the competition and for instilling the love of the county fair in her.
"Thank you to the other five fairest contestants for being like a family and supporting one another through the judging process. And thank you also to the judges for teaching us about ourselves and for being great role models in the community.”
The judges who had a tough decision to make on Saturday evening with six very qualified candidates to the position were; Jackie Foti, community relations director at The View Communities, Rochell Mitchell, VP of Marketing at PremierBank and Michael Gahagan, general manager of WFAW-AM/WSJY-FM and WKCH-FM of Fort Atkinson.
“We’re excited to have crowned the 2020 Jefferson County Fairest now, in February and to get the chance to have her help us promote the fair over the next five months," said Micheala Slind.
To schedule a Fairest of the Fair appearance at a local event, contact the fair office via email at jcfairpark@gmail.com or by calling (920)674-7148.
