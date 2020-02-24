Celebration was in the air at Lake Mills High School over the weekend as the new facilities were dedicated and shown to the public for the first time Saturday.
“This is an exciting time for us and I would like to thank everyone in the community for supporting the referendum,” said Dr. Richard Mason, school board president. “We had a wonderful working relationship with Miron Construction and EUA the architect and the various subcontractors and the construction workers who put it all together. I hope you are impressed with this as much as we are.”
Pamela Streich, district administrator, has been working on the referendum project for six years, starting when she was the high school principal.
“Even as the new elementary school was being constructed the administrative team was already talking about what’s next,” she said. “For those of you who know me, I’m not a very patient person, so six years is a lifetime for me. This journey has taught me a lot of patience.”
Streich went on to say she is still just as impressed with the team at EUA and Miron Construction.
“They really made Lake Mills their home away from home. They are Lake Mills people. It’s been a true partnership and I think the finished project you see today exceeds all of our expectations and I’ve been waiting for this for a long time.”
Trevor Poupore, project manager, Miron Construction said, “On behalf of Miron it’s really an honor to be here.”
Poupore said Miron has done 13 projects for the school district over the last 18 years, starting in 2001.
“Congratulations on your dedication.”
Teresa Wadzinski, senior project manager, Eppstein Uhen Architects, “When we kicked off this project in November 2018 we asked the community questions like, ‘What do you want these renovations to do for your school district?’ We heard things like student pride and a bolt of energy for students and staff.”
She went on to say, “Throughout the design process the high school staff was very engaged and they challenged us to solve the problems we had in front of us. We addressed capacity issues, older outdated tech ed and agriculture facilities and giving new love to your library. It was through that staff engagement we were able to affect more square footage than we anticipated when we kicked off the project.”
Streich thanked the school board for all their work on the project, saying, “I can’t explain to you how much time the school board puts in on a project like this. It’s immeasurable and almost daily at times. We are so fortunate to have true professionals on our Board of Education. Your work does not go unnoticed.”
“These spaces offer flexibility and growth for the future and we don’t even know what that future looks like, but we did our best to prepare for that flexibility. Thank you to the Lake Mills community for placing your trust in us and supporting us in creating these new spaces.”
Surrounded by students in attendance members of the Board of Education cut the ribbon on the new space, opening a new chapter at Lake Mills High School.
