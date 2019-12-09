In case you are worried that an early winter may have stunted fall tourism, I am happy to report that there was significantly greater interest in Wisconsin’s fall colors this year according to Google Analytics of the Fall Color Report.
The numbers are in and I’m pleased to report that 2019’s marketing campaigns continue to set new records. This year’s Fall Color Report experienced nearly double the traffic of 2018. Compared to 2018, the report nearly doubled page views while decreasing our bounce rate.
According to Google Analytics, pageviews increased from 510,915 in 2018 to 964,497 in 2019 (88% increase). Meanwhile, our bounce rate experienced a significant drop of 32.02%, meaning more viewers of the Fall Color Report then engaged further in our website to plan their trip.
The news is great in Travel Wisconsin’s advertising target markets. Pageviews saw large increases in St. Louis (215.66%), Chicago (93.57%), Minneapolis/St. Paul (64.62%), Milwaukee (105.01%), Green Bay/Appleton (95.43%), La Crosse/Eau Claire (76.94%), Wausau/Rhinelander (72.83%), and Madison (47.11%).
Additionally, the report saw great engagement and interest in Wisconsin from nearly 100 markets outside of Travel Wisconsin’s advertising footprint. Notably, the views of the report spiked in Des Moines/Ames (98.45%), New York, NY (58.72%), Duluth/Superior (42.15%), Rochester/Austin MN (42.67%), Dallas (60.05%) and San Francisco (140.88%).
I want to personally thank our volunteer fall color reporters, our tourism industry partners, and Governor Tony Evers and our legislative partners for making the funding available for this important tourism tool.
Now, we shift our efforts to winter in Wisconsin, where inches or feet of snow are already on the ground in many parts of the state and we’ve already seen great interest in the Wisconsin Snow Report.
Thanks for a great fall. I look forward to an even better winter!
