The public is invited to hear Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, address the Jefferson County Democrats at its annual President’s Day Dinner on Sunday, Feb. 16, to 8 p.m. at Neighbors Grill & Pizza, 216 Golf Drive, Jefferson. Tickets are $40 for reception, dinner, and program and must be purchased in advance online at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/20presidentsday
Ben Wikler was elected Democratic Party of Wisconsin (DPW) Chair in 2019. His career in progressive politics began as a Madison high school student, volunteering for then- Assembly person Tammy Baldwin and continued with roles in Washington, D.C., as political advisor to Sen. Bernie Sanders and the Obama White House. He served as a director of MoveOn.org, the progressive advocacy organization. Wikler will address how Democrats can resist attacks on our progressive values.
Other speakers include: State Senator Janis Ringhand and State Representative Don Vruwink; Tom Palzewicz, a candidate for US Congress (5th District), and candidates for state assembly Melissa Winker (District 38) and Mason Becker (District 33).
More information is available on its website www.jeffdemswi.org.
