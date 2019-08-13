The Lake Mills Area School District Board of Education approved the contract for the new Lake Mills Middle School assistant principal and summer school director Monday night.
The board hired Nathan Grudahl after four rounds of interviews.
“We had excellent candidates,” said Pam Streich, district administrator.
The board heard a presentation on CESA 2 and what it does for the district.
CESA or Cooperative Educational Service Agency is the intermediary between school districts and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. They provide services to the district, most of the time at a lower cost than what the district could get otherwise. There are 12 CESAs in Wisconsin and CESA 2, which Lake Mills is served by, has the largest number of school districts it serves in the state at 74. CESA 2 is second in enrollment count of all the CESAs in the Badger state.
CESAs are also known for running Head Start programs, Driver’s Education and Birth to 3 services in certain counties.
The agency is funded by state and federal grants and fees paid for specific services.
The board approved the appliance purchase with referendum funds for the Family and Consumer Science classroom.
The appliances will be purchased for $33,775.51 from Kessenich’s in Madison.
Also, in relation to the referendum the board approved the purchase of the HVAC control system for the new technology education wing at Lake Mills High School for $26,220.
In other business the board:
— Approved the purchase of a 2020 International-Integrated CE bus from Mid-State Truck Service for $90,450 for the 2020-21 school year.
— Accepted gifts totaling $12,600.
— Approved the contract between the district and Jefferson County Head Start for the upcoming school year.
— Approved a van purchase for special education contingent on funding from the Department of Public Instruction.
— Approved the elementary and middle school student handbooks.
— Approved co-curricular letters of assignment for Nick Dunkleberger, Assistant Varsity Football Coach; Roberto Camacho, JV Boys’ Soccer Coach; Tony Cooke, Varsity Boys’ Soccer Coach and Betsy Hirschfeld, Assistant Senior Advisor
The board went into closed session to discuss administrative contracts.
